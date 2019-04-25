JEE Main 2019 result date: A total of 9,29,198 students applied for the JEE Main in January 2019 against 9,35,741 who appeared for the exam in April 2019. JEE Main is the gateway to seek admission in NITs, IITs, CFTIs and private engineering architecture colleges. Result will be out on jeemainnic.in

JEE Main 2019 result date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the result for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main for admission to engineering architecture-related courses will be declared by April 30 at the official website i.e. http://jeemain.nic.in. Students who sat for the exam are advised to check their result on the official website the day it’s announced.

A total of 9,29,198 students applied for the JEE Main in January 2019 against 9,35,741 who appeared for the exam in April 2019. The percentile score will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid ties. Once the result is out, a merit list will be prepared to decide the preference order for exams. For example, in cases of a tie or two students scoring same percentile score, preference will be given to the students scoring high in Maths, likewise, in another tie, preference will be given to physics than chemistry.

JEE Main is the gateway to seek admission in NITs, IITs, CFTIs and private engineering architecture colleges. The cut-off for admission will be out once the result is declared. The NTA has also reopened links for candidates to correct category in their application forms and apply for the reservations in the economically weaker section (EWS) category if they belong to it.

JEE Main 2019 result: How to check

1. Visit the official website of @jeemain.nic.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Fill up the registration number and Roll no

4. Click on the submit button

5. The result will appear on the Computer screen

6. Download the result and take out the print out for future reference

