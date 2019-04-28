JEE Main 2019 result soon: The result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 is expected to be announced by April 30, 2019, on the official website jeemain.nic.in. While checking the result, the candidates have to keep in mind certain things as JEE Advanced cut off and top colleges.

JEE Main 2019 result soon: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 result is expected to be announced by April 30, 2019 on the official website jeemain.nic.in. While checking the result, a series of things need to be kept in mind, from JEE Advanced cut off, re-appear date and top colleges. A total of 9,29,198 students had registered for the JEE Main in the month of January. While 9,35,741 appeared for the same in the April session. Several candidates appeared for the examination twice to score better.

From the past trends, a rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. While an exact reverse trend has been witnessed in the architecture courses. Here the number of registered candidates have been dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April. A dip of 10,285 students was registered.

Qualifying marks for JEE Advanced

JEE Main is the examination for JEE Advanced. This is also the entrance examination for the admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). However, not everyone who qualifies the JEE Main is eligible for JEE Advanced. For JEE Advanced, the candidates who had secured a rank in top 2,45,000 will be eligible to appear for the examination, as per the official notification. The National Testing Agency will announce the ranks scored in JEE Main 2019 along with JEE Main 2019 result.

Colleges which will accept JEE Main score

In case the candidates who will not qualify the JEE Advanced examination can still apply for a number of colleges for the admission to undergraduate-level courses in the field of engineering and architecture. These numerous colleges include NITs, private colleges, state-level government colleges etc.

College selection pattern

Every college will release its own merit list as well as selection criteria. The candidates need to check the institute after applying through admission/eligibility criteria. After this, the candidates can start preparing likewise. One has to prepare the documents in advance. Most colleges accept JEE Main score for the counselling sessions.

