Going by the past trends, JEE Main 2019 April results are expected soon. Though the National Testing Agency (NTA) hasn’t given any official confirmation on the same, most likely the result can be expected this month, in fact by this week only. The result for JEE Main 2019 January was also announced on January 19, hence following the old pattern, there are high chances that NTA will be announcing the result for JEE Main 2019 April, soon.

It’s yet to be seen whether authorities will also release the rank for JEE Main 2019 as well as cutoffs for JEE Advanced 2019 that is scheduled to take place on May 27. The NTA recently uploaded the JEE Main answer key for candidates to challenge. The agency is mandated to organise government competitive exams. Hence, going by the answer keys uploaded by NTA, it’s likely that result will be out anytime this month.

JEE advanced last year cutoffs:

For Common Rank List: Maximum marks: 350 Minimum Marks:74

For OBC NCL

Maximum marks: 73 Minimum Marks:45

For SC

Maximum marks: 73 Minimum Marks: 29

For ST

Maximum Marks: 73 Minimum Marks: 24

For PwD

Maximum Marks: 73 Minimum Marks: 35

When the results are announced, follow the given steps to check your result:

Go to the official website i.e., http://jeemain.nic.in Enter your application number, password and date of birth to access your result The scorecard will be displayed which will comprise overall and subject-wise marks.

