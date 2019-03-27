JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised exam dates for the upcoming Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) through the official website - jeemain.nic.in. All the candidates appearing in the examination can check the new examination dates and other necessary details given here.

JEE Main 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT) on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised exam dates for the upcoming Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) through the official website – jeemain.nic.in. All the candidates who have filled in the application form for the JEE Advanced 2019 to appear in the examination can check the new examination schedule or dates and other necessary on the official website of NTA or JEE Main mentioned here.

How to check the JEE Main Exam 2019 schedule?

Log into the official website of the NTA JEE Main 2019 as mentioned above Candidates need to look for the notification relevant to the change in examination schedule which reads, “Public Notice for Examination dates” Click on the link and wait for the page to load Now, go through the details and check the new dates Download the same and take a print out of the schedule if necessary for reference

According to the details in the notification released by the concerned authority, the JEE Main Exam 2019 has been rescheduled to May 27, 2019. Earlier reports say that the authorities decided to shift the examination dates due to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Moreover, the notification reads that due to the clash in the examination dates of JEE Main 2019 April with the general elections, the examination date of JEE Advanced to be held in India and abroad has been shifted to May 27, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of JEE Mains 2019 and check the notification regarding the change of dates: https://jeemain.nic.in/WebInfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=37&iii=Y

Meanwhile, the authority had opened the online application process for the JEE Main April Exam 2019 from February 8, 2019 through the official website of NTA. The last date for submission of the online applications through the official website was March 7, 2019. Candidates must note that the NTA has also released the Admit Card for the JEE examination through the official website.

Important Dates of JEE Main 2019:

Examination date of JEE Main 2019: May 27, 2019

Declaration of Result (Paper 1): By April 30, 2019

Declaration of Result (Paper 2): By May 15, 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More