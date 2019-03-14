JEE Main 2019: The exam dates for NTA JEE Main 2019 to be conducted in April this year has been rescheduled due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Candidates who are going to appear in the JEE Main 2019 Exam can now check the fresh dates given here or by visiting the official website of NTA- jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the examination dates for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2019 to be held in April this year due to the Lok Sabha Elections, which is all set to be conducted by the Election Commission of India in 7 phases. According to reports, the new examination dates of JEE Main April 2019 has been re-scheduled from the earlier dates April 7 till April 20 to April 7 8, 9, 10 and 12.

Candidates can also visit the official website of NTA to check the official notification released by the authority for notifying the changed dates of the JEE Main 2019 exams. According to reports, (Paper 2 – B. Arch/ B. Planning) will be conducted on April 7 and Paper 1 (B.E/ B.Tech) will be held on the following dates i.e. April 8, 9, 10 and 12 at various examination centres across the country. The JEE Main 2019 will be in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format only.

Candidates need to make themselves familiar with the examination format by giving mock tests, which usually helps in preparing for the examination.

JEE Main 2019 Exam Mode:

Candidates must note that the JEE Main Paper-1 for (BE /BTech) and Paper-2 (BArch/ BPlanning) for Mathematics Part I and Aptitude Test-Part II will be conducted by the NTA in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only while the Drawing Test for Part III will be in “Pen and Paper Based” (offline) mode.

