The National Testing Agency (NTA) would be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Exam from 18th to 23rd July. The admit cards for the same will be released 15 days before the exam begins as stated by the official update from NTA on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students may expect their entry tickets within the first week of July. The students appearing for the exam this time may visit the official website where they would have to fill their necessary details to receive their admit cards.

NTA will be releasing details about the examination centres and the transfer of the paper to all students through their admit cards. The candidates will have two means of downloading the admit cards. Candidates may download it by entering their application number and password or date of birth instead of the password in case they have difficulty recalling it.

The exams would be conducted at various centres across the country. This was announced by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister in his webinar. Since then, many students have raised their voice regarding the health risk in appearing for exams. The HRD minister has received multiple petitions on his social media, requesting the cancellation of the exams that were earlier scheduled to be conducted in April but have since been delayed until July for now.

Students are of the belief that the government should postpone the exam dates or annul them outright as presence of lakhs of students at a limited number of centres could lead to higher risks. Analysts have also been discussing this issue time and again from quite a while now. Students have said that they had studied extremely well for the exams but are now unwilling to appear as the pandemic has caused them a lot of stress. Furthermore, they said that with the Board Exams delayed and details on academic years quite unclear, they have no desire to waste their year this time.

