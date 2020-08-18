JEE Main 2020 Admit cards, jeemain.nta.nic.in, Download JEE Main hall tickets: The JEE (Main) 2020 admit card has been released which has a self-declaration form attached and candidates have been asked to fill and submit it on the day of the exam. The undertaking will ensure that the candidates taking the exam are COVID-19 free.

JEE Main 2020 Admit cards, jeemain.nta.nic.in, Download JEE Main hall tickets: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 on its website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The entrance examination will be conducted from 1 to 6 September.

As indicated by a report,the test will be directed in two movements. The primary move, or morning shift, will be from 9 am to 12 early afternoon, while the night move will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA has prompted the possibility to download every one of the four pages of the concede card and adhere to the directions and the warning in the letter taking into account the predominant COVID-19 pandemic.

A report said that the JEE (Main) 2020 concede card has a self-affirmation structure appended and looks at have been approached to fill and submit it upon the arrival of the test.

The endeavor will guarantee that the up-and-comers taking the test are COVID-19 free.

The endeavor has various segments including travel data of the applicant, any influenza like indications they have and any nearby contacts with COVID-19 positive patients during the most recent 14 days.

Competitors should fill these subtleties in their own hand writing, glue an ongoing identification measured photograph and put left thumb impression.

The concede card was delivered after the Supreme Court of India on 17 August excused a supplication looking for the delay of JEE (Main) 2020 and NEET UG 2020.

The Supreme Court Bench said that the deferment of the selection tests will bring about understudies losing a scholarly year and will place their vocations in hazard.

Steps to download JEE Mains 2020 admit card

Step 1: Go to the website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Download JEE (Mains) April/ September 2020 Admit card.’

Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on your display screen. Download and take a print out.

Here’s direct link to download the admit card – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/