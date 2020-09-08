JEE Main 2020: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Exam 2020 Naseer key will be shortly released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once released, candidates will be able to check it on jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Exam 2020 Naseer key will be shortly released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once released, candidates will be able to check it on jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in. The JEE Main Exam 2020 ended on September 6. The JEE Main Exam 2020 second attempt was conducted from September 1 till 6. Strict coronavirus guidelines were followed at all exam centres.

The JEE-Main is the first large-scale exam conducted in the country amid the pandemic. Over 9 lakh candidates had registered for the exam for admission to engineering courses in Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT)

It is believed that the JEE Main 2020 result will be out on September 10 or 11. The JEE Main 2020 result will come along with the answer key, individual scorecards and merit list of the candidates who sat for the JEE Mains Exam 2020.

Follow the given steps to view your JEE Main 2020 results:

1. Go to JEE Main’s online portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Select the ‘JEE Main Answer Key 2020 September’ hyperlink on the homepage.

3. Type in your login information on the page you are redirected to and submit.

4. The JEE Main Exam 2020 answer key will appear on your screen. It may also be downloaded and printed for future reference.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, or JoSAA, will begin the counselling period for JEE Main. The top 2,50,000 candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced Exam afterwards. Those who manage to clear the JEE Advanced Exam will be able to gain admission to IITs.

