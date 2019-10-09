JEE Main 2020 Application for January Exam will be closed through the NTA official website tomorrow. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to do the same by tomorrow midnight and submit the application fees by October 11, 2019.

JEE Main 2020: Online application for the NTA Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2020 January Exam is all set to close through the official website tomorrow, October 10, 2019. According to the latest updates on the NTA, National Testing Agency’s official website – jeemain.nic.in, the last date for filing of the online application form is October 10, 2019. Earlier, the examination conducting authority, NTA had rescheduled the last date for submission of the online application form for JEE Main 2020 January Exam from September 30, 2019, to October 10, 2019.

Moreover, the last date for application fee payment online is October 11, 2019. The JEE Main Exam is conducted for Engineering aspirants who want to get admissions at the top engineering institutes such as IIT’s or NIT’s across the country. It has also been reported that from this year onwards, there will be another paper in the JEE exam. Earlier, there were two papers in the Joint Entrance Examination.

As, JEE is conducted twice in a year, the next NTA JEE Exam will be conducted in the month of April in 2020. Candidates must note that it is not mandatory to appear in both the exams. A student is given the choice to appear in any of the two or both only if he/she is not satisfied with the marks or score secured in the first JEE Exam.

JEE Main 2020: How to submit the JEE Main Applications for January Exam 2020 online?

Candidates must go to the official website – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Fill Online Application Form” on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, registered candidates need to Sign In by entering the details such as Application Form No, Password, Enter Security Pin No

On signing in, fill the online application with all the necessary details

Upload scanned copies of the documents along with signature and photo

Make application fee payment online and submit the application finally

Keep a copy of the finally submitted application form for future reference

