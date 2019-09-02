JEE Main 2020 Registration, NTA JEE Main January 2020 Application, Jeemain.nic.in: The JEE Main 2020 application forms have been delayed by the National Testing Agency. As per the latest notification released for JEE Main 2020, application forms will be released September 3, 3019. Check out the full notification.

JEE Main 2020 Registration: The National Testing Agency has delayed the release of the JEE Main 2020 application forms. According to the notification, as provided on the official website, the application form for JEE Main 2020 will be released on September 3, 3019.

The JEE Main 2020 application forms were to be released today. Candidates who are interested can check the official website jeemain.nic.in. The application process for JEE Main 2020 will be divided into four steps for a better understanding of the candidates.

Students who would be applying for JEE Main 2020 can follow certain steps below to complete the application process of JEE Main 2020.

Step 1: Visit the official website and complete the registration process online. It is mandatory for the students to have an email id and a verified mobile number. Candidates will be able to complete the application form only after the completion of the registration process.

Step 2: Candidates will be able to complete the application form including the personal details, academic qualification, examination center details and choice section etc. Candidates must make sure to select the examination centres according to the convenience to appear for the examination.

Step 3: After filling all the required details, candidates are required to upload the photograph and signature image in the application form. Images uploaded must’ve an appropriate size as mentioned in the application form.

Step 4: Payment of Fee

Post uploading the necessary documents, candidates can now move on to submit the application fee. Application fee for JEE Main 2020 needs to be submitted in an online mode. Application fee can be submitted via credit, debit card of net banking. Complete notification for JEE Main 2020 will be available on the official website along with the application form link.

