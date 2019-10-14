JEE Main 2020: The application correction window for JEE Main 2020 has been opened from today on the official website of NTA JEE, jeemain .nta.nic.in. Candidates have to pay for the changes or corrections to be made in the application form.

Candidates must note that all those candidates who want to make changes or corrections in the application form, they will have to pay the additional fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM generated during the online correction.

JEE Main 2020 exam for the January session would take place from January 6 to January 8, 2019, and the April session exam will be held from 3 to 9 April. Through Joint Entrance, Exam candidates get admission in some of the prominent colleges in India including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

JEE Main 2020: Know steps to correct mistakes

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the login link and enter the application number and password.

Step 3: After logging, the application form will be displayed with full details as filled by the candidates

Step 4: At the end of the page, a link with the edit application form will be displayed, click on that link

Step 5:Make the necessary changes required in the application form

Step 6: Pay the requisite amount of fee as mentioned on the website

Step 7: Verify and submit the application form

Step 8: Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

