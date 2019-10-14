JEE Main 2020: National Testing Agency has opened the application correction window for JEE Main 2020. The correction window is opened on the official website of NTA JEE, jeemain .nta.nic.in. Hence, all those candidates those who had registered themse4lves for the exam can check their application form and make the corrections by visiting the official website
Candidates must note that all those candidates who want to make changes or corrections in the application form, they will have to pay the additional fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM generated during the online correction.
JEE Main 2020 exam for the January session would take place from January 6 to January 8, 2019, and the April session exam will be held from 3 to 9 April. Through Joint Entrance, Exam candidates get admission in some of the prominent colleges in India including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs).
JEE Main 2020: Know steps to correct mistakes
Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the login link and enter the application number and password.
Step 3: After logging, the application form will be displayed with full details as filled by the candidates
Step 4: At the end of the page, a link with the edit application form will be displayed, click on that link
Step 5:Make the necessary changes required in the application form
Step 6: Pay the requisite amount of fee as mentioned on the website
Step 7: Verify and submit the application form
Step 8: Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.