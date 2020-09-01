The Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) has begun with precautions amid COVID-19 on Tuesday, despite protests by Opposition parties and some students.

Before entering the exam halls, the temperature of students was checked and sanitisers were also given to them in Delhi. Pranjal while speaking to ANI outside his examination centre at Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr Sec School in Vivek Vihar in New Delhi said that he was carrying his own sanitizer and he had also undergone a temperature check.

Even in Kolkata, candidates appearing for the exam were seen standing in queues while abiding by the social distancing norm at TCS Gitobitan.

In Gorakhpur as well, announcements were being made for the candidates to maintain social distancing and other measures in the wake of COVID 19 spread.

In Kaluchal Chenab College of Education in Jammu, the candidates appearing for the JEE Main exam were standing at a distance for the temperature check and had covered their faces with a mask to contain the spread of the deadly virus. While JEE has been held today, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test will take place on September 13.

