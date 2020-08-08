Joint Entrance Exam Mains 2020 (JEE Mains 2020) is set to be conducted on September 6, 2020. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, several precautionary measures will be taken to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus. Read all the guidelines here.

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains is scheduled to be held on September 6, 2020. As it’s not even a month left for the exam, students must be contemplating how the exam will be conducted this year. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed the way of holding offline exams. There are some measures that are mandatory to take in order to conduct exams during Covid-19 times to ensure safety.

This year, authorities have added some additional guidelines considering the risk to students’ health to the already existing guidelines. Coronavirus crisis commenced in India in the month of March and a nationwide lockdown was implemented by the administration to curb the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. This lockdown had an impact on nearly all the sectors including academic, economic, etc.

JEE Main 2020 guidelines for 1st paper:

Try to reach the examination centre a little early. To minimize the spread of coronavirus as much as possible, a lot of time will go in security checks and sanitization that will be held by the conducting authorities.

Reach the entry gate at the allotted time. Students will be allotted slots to reach the centre to avoid crowding and ensure a smoother entry process.

Do not forget to carry your JEE Mains 2020 admit card and an Identity Card. You shall not be allowed to write the exam if you forget to carry these along.

Students will not be allowed to take anything other than the Admit Card and the Identity Card, not even bags.

Wear face masks and keep an extra mask with yourself to avoid any risk and make a point to practice social distancing.

JEE Mains 2020 guidelines for 2nd paper:

In the second paper, geometry box, crayons and colour pencils will be permitted inside the exam hall.

Do not smudge your thumb impression. Also, your photo and signature must be attached properly on the attendance sheet.

A rough sheet and pencil will be provided to the students, write your name and roll number on the rough sheet and return it to the invigilator after the exam.

Diabetic students will be allowed to bring sugar tablets, fruits and water in transparent bottles.

