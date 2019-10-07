JEE Main 2020: Extended application process ends on October 10, apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2020: The extended application process for JEE Main 2020 ends on October 10, candidates can apply through the official website of JEE Mains, jeemain.nta.nic.in or through the direct links given below.

JEE Main 2020: The online application process for JEE Main 2020 will be closed by the National Testing Agency(NTA) by October 10, 2019. Interested candidates can visit the official website of JEE Main 2020, jeemain.nta.nic.in. to apply for the examination. Candidates must know that JEE Main 2020 will be conducted between January 06 and 11(tentative), 2020.

Candidates must know that this is the extended date of application. Earlier the application process was to end on September 30, 2019, which was extended by the National Testing Agency(NTA) to October 10, 2019. This was officially announced by the NTA on its official website that is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Direct link for the official notification

Direct link to the offifial website of National Test Agency(NTA), nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2020 will be conducted in two sessions, the first session will be conducted from 9: 30 to 12: 30 PM and the second session will be held from 2: 30 to 5: 30 PM. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check the complete examination schedule. To apply for the examination candidates need to register themselves first on the official website of JEEMains 2020. To register candidates need to fill their e-mail id and mobile number.

JEE Main 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website of JEE Main 2020, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the appeared homepage, a link will appear on the screen, JEE MAIN 2020 January Session, click on the link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where the login window will appear

Step 4: Candidates should log in using necessary credentials and fill the form

Step 5: After filling the necessary details, upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Click on the submit tab

