JEE Main 2020: Application forms of JEE Main 2020 to be released on September 3, interested candidates can visit the official websites for all the updates. To check further application process go through the article.

JEE Main 2020: Application forms of JEE Main 2020 will be released on September 3 by the National Testing Agency. Application forms of JEE Main 2020 will be released online on September 2, 2019. Interested candidates can visit the official website to submit the JEE mains 2020 online application form. Candidates must know that application form for jee mains is available only in online mode.

The process of application for Jee mains 2020 is segmented into five parts so that interested aspirants can understand it well. Candidates who are interested in applying for JEE mains 2020 can follow the given steps to complete the application process.

Step 1: Process of Registration

Candidates applying for JEE Main 2020 are first required to visit the official website and complete the online registration process. To register it is mandatory for the students to have an email id and a verified mobile number. Candidates will be able to complete the application form only after the registration process.

Step 2: Fill the application form

The application form will be accessible to the candidates once the registration process is done. The application form will include personal details, academic qualification, examination center details and etc. Candidates should select the examination center as per their convenience because once the center is filled it cannot be changed.

Step 3: Upload necessary documents

After filling all the required details in the application form, candidates are now required to attach all the documents. The image should be uploaded as per the size mentioned in the application form.

Step 4: Fee payment

After uploading all the necessary documents, candidates can now move on to submission of the application fee. The application fee for JEE Main 2020 has to be submitted in the online mode only. The application fee can be submitted via credit, debit card or net banking.

Step 5: Proofreading and Submission of the form

After uploading all the necessary details and submission of the fees candidates must cross-check all the provided information so that they do not face any issue at the time of examination. After checking everything submit the application form.

