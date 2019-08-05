JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency will be activating applications for JEE Main 2020 from September 2 onwards, interested candidates are required to apply at the earliest.

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency has opened applications for admission to various undergraduate engineering and architecture colleges all over the country that will begin from September 2, 2019. The NTA official has confirmed the same in an official notification.

The NTA has brought in several changes this year. It should be noted that the new changes are mandatory for foreign-nationals looking forward to seeking admission to NITs, IITs and other government-funded engineering colleges in India. Like every year, this year too the exam will be held twice with the first exam being conducted in January, while the second one in the month of April.

Interested candidates are required to apply on the official website i.e. jeemain.nic.in or nat.ac.in. The application link for JEE 2019 was activated on September 1, while for this year, the link will be activated a day after i.e September 2. It’s also expected that over 10 lakh candidates are expected to sit for JEE Main 2020.

Last year, over 9 lakh students appeared for JEE Main 2020 in January while for the April entrance session a total of 9,35,741 students appeared for the entrance test, revealed and NTA source.

JEE Main 2020: Who all are eligible?

Those from general category who have scored at least 75 percent in class 12 exams or have managed a place among the top 20 percentile will qualify to apply for JEE Main or advanced. While for the ones from SC and ST categories, the percentage has been lowered to 65 percent.

JEE Main 2020: Exam Pattern

The engineering exam will be broadly based on three sections comprising mathematics, physics and chemistry while for the architecture exam, the paper will a computer-based test comprising mathematics and aptitude test and there will paper II as well which will a drawing test.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App