JEE Main 2020: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 answer key is expected within a few days on the official website of JEE-MAIN, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2020: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 answer key is expected within a few days on the official website of JEE-MAIN, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2020 results will be released on September 11 and the applications for JEE Advanced 2020 will be accepted from September 12.

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will be uploading the JEE Main 2020 answer key which is also used during the marking of answer sheets. A day or more will be given to candidates for contesting the answer key or asking questions.

The online exams in January were finished by January 9 while the answer keys had been uploaded from January 13. Candidates were also allowed to protest against the answer key from the same day onwards after a fee at the rate of ₹1,000 per question was paid. The exam had been postponed this time because of the coronavirus outbreak but NTA said that it would try to hurry with the whole process.

Also read: Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020 declared: Direct link below

Also read: HSSC GD Constable Result 2019-20 Released: Know how to check Haryana Police result for 5L candidates @hssc.gov.in

Follow the steps to download the JEE Main 2020 answer key:

1. Go to JEE Main’s online portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Select “Final Answer Key used for Scoring Paper 1” or “Final Answer Key used for Scoring Paper 2”

3. The answer key will be shown on your screen. You may download it for future reference.

Although it is believed that the results will be out on September 11, it is not yet fully confirmed. While NTA plans to release the results on this date, it could be possible for it, because of the exam delay, to be unable to do so.

Also read: UPSC NDA answer key 2020 released: Check latest info @upsc.gov.in