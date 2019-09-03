JEE Main 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the JEE 2020 online application process through the official website - jeemain.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus and how to apply in this article given below.

JEE Main 2020 Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have passed 10+2 or Plus 2 or Intermediate examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are eligible to apply for JEE Main 2020

JEE Main 2020 Exam pattern:

JEE Main 2020: Important Dates:

Online application submission starts from September 3, 2019, to September 30, 2019 (up to 11.50 p.m.)

Application fee submission from: September 3, 2019, to October 1, 2019 (through Credit card/Debit card/UPI)

JEE 2020 Examination Dates: January 6, 2020 (Monday) to January 11, 2020 (Saturday)

JEE Main 2020 Result Date: to be announced on NTA’s website by January 31, 2020

JEE Main 2020 syllabus

Candidates are advised to download the full syllabus of JEE main 2020 from the official website of NTA. The link to download the syllabus is given here: jeemain.nta.nic.in

How to check the JEE Main 2020 Notification?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE as mentioned above

Click on the link that reads, “January JEE Main 2020 Information Bulletin”

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed

Go through the same for reference

Click on this direct link to view the Public Notice January JEE Main 2020

JEE Main 2020: How to register? (For candidates who have not been registered)

Go to the official website – jeemain.nic.in

Click on the Fill Online Application Form option

On clicking, you will be taken to the next page

Here, click on the ‘REGISTRATION’ tab

Fill the details and click on submit

JEE Main 2020 Online Application: How to apply?

Candidates need to log into the official website of JEE – jeemain.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link flashing, Fill Online Application Form

On clicking, you will be redirected to a new window

Here, registered candidates need to fill the details such as Application Number, Password and Security Pin

Now, click on Sign In

Candidates will be redirected to the application form

Fill in all the details and upload necessary documents

Check before finally submitting the application form

Keep a copy of the submitted form for reference if necessary

