JEE Main 2020: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2020 registration for January 2020 examination would begin today, September 3, 2019. Engineering aspirants those who are interested in taking courses like IITs, NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs are required to appear for JEE Main 2020 examination. The registration process would be started from today @jeemain.nic.in. Candidates must visit the official website and apply for the same.

JEE Main 2020: Eligibility

All those candidates those who are studying in class 12th or have passed the class 12th examination from the PCM stream i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and two other subjects are eligible to apply for JEE Main 2020. Candidates must those note only those students can apply for JEE who have been passed their Class 12 or qualifying examination in 2018, 2019

also the ones who would be appearing in 2020. Candidates those who had completed their class 12th in 2017 are nit eligible to apply for the same also, students applying for JEE Main Paper- 2, must be qualified with the PCM stream, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Instead of the 5 subject rule, the four subject rule is applicable for JEE Main 2020.

JEE Main 2020: Syllabus

According to the official notification, the syllabus for the entrance examination is Class 11 and Class 12 curriculum for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Physics

This section will include questions on general topics, gaseous and liquid states, atomic structure and chemical bonding, energetics, chemical equilibrium, electrochemistry, etc

Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry

From this section, the question will be based from the topics on isolation/preparation and properties of non-metals, preparation and properties of compounds, transition elements (3D series), ores and minerals, extractive metallurgy and principles of quality analysis

Organic chemistry

Questions from concepts, preparation/properties/reactions of alkanes/alkynes, reactions of benzene, phenols, characteristic

reactions, carbohydrates, amino acids etc will be asked from this section

Mathematics

This section will include questions on algebra, trigonometry, analytical geometry, differential calculus, integral calculus and vectors.

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India has given the responsibility of conducting Joint Entrance Examination to the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 2019 onwards.

JEE Main 2020: Important Dates

Begging of the registration process: September 3, 2019

Last date to apply online: September 30, 2019

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: December

Exam Dates: To be confirmed later, expected January 6 to January 11, 2020

