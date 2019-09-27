JEE Main 2020 registration: The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2020 registration for admission to Engineering courses at various IIT's, NIT's will be closed next week. Check JEE 2020 Main Exam details in this article.

JEE Main 2020 registration: The National Testing Agency or NTA will close the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2020 registration process for admission to Engineering courses at various IIT’s, NIT’s and other engineering colleges next week. The application is now going ion through the official website of NTA – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are interested to appear in the engineering entrance examination to be conducted by the NTA can check the details such as how to register for JEE 2020 Main Exam, application procedure and other given below.

How to register for JEE Main 2020?

Candidates need to visit the official website – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Fill Online Application Form”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the registration page

Here, click on the option, ‘New Registration’

Now, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, a page with all the necessary information will be displayed’

Go through the details and tick mark on the option I have downloaded Information Bulletin, read and understood all the instructions

Now, click on Proceed

Now, fill the details in the registration form and click submit

How to apply for JEE Main 2020?

Now, log in to the user portal to apply online

Enter details such as Application form No, Password, and Security Pin

On submitting, the application form will be displayed

Here, enter the details in the application form

Upload Scanned Photo and Signature

Make Payment of the Examination Fee and finally submit the application form

Take a print out of the submitted application form for future reference

For more information regarding the application, examination pattern, JEE Mains 2020 exam date, and other details, candidates are advised to check the JEE Main 2020 Notification on the official website of NTA. Candidates can click on the link given below to directly download the JEE 2020 Notification.

January JEE Main 2020 Notification: Download Here

