JEE Main 2020 Registration: The NTA or National Testing Agency will close the online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 tomorrow, September 30, 2019. Candidates who have not yet completed the JEE 2020 online registration must log in to the official website of JEE Main 2020 and fill the application form before the closure of the process online. NTA had earlier extended the date for registration till September 30, 2019, and is unlikely to extend the closing date of application date further.

Candidates who wish to get admissions in top engineering colleges in India such as IIT’s or NIT’s will have to appear in the entrance examination to be conducted by the NTA.

How to fill the JEE 2020 Main online application form?

Candidates have to visit the official website of NTA

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Fill Online Application Form”

On clicking, a new page like in the picture given below will be opened

Here, click on the new registration option to register yourself and fill the details in the space provided

Now, on submitting the details, id and password will be generated

Now, fill the details in to Sign in to the user portal

Fill the online application form

Upload scanned copies of necessary documents and click on submit

Take a print out of the submitted application form for reference

Direct link to check the Information Bulletin January JEE Main 2020 in Hindi: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/WebInfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=60&iii=Y

Direct link to check the Information Bulletin January JEE Main 2020 in English: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/WebInfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=58&iii=Y

JEE Main 2020: Important Dates

Online Application Form submission started from September 3, 2019, to September 30, 2019 (up to 11.50 p.m.)

Application fee submission valid from September 3, 2019, to October 1, 2019 (through Credit card/Debit Card)

JEE Main 2020 Examination Dates: Exam to be held between January 6, 2020 (Monday) to January 11, 2020 (Saturday)

JEE Main 2020 Result to be declared through the NTA official website by January 31, 2020

Candidates can also contact the authority for support or any query during working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM. The candidates will have to dial on the Call Centre Number: 0120-6895200 for contacting the JEE Examination conducting authority.

Candidates can also refer to the following websites as notified on the official website of NTA.

www.nta.ac.in

https://nta.nic.in/WebInfo/home

https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx

