JEE Main 2020: Twenty-four candidates scored 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) of whom the highest eight students were from Telangana, said the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Twenty-four candidates scored 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) of whom the highest eight students were from Telangana, said the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA declared the results on Friday.Taking to Twitter, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulated the toppers of JEE (Main).

He wrote in a tweet that it was testimony to the spirit of cooperative federalism and young Aatma Nirbhar Bharat under Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership. ‘Despite odds, we prove ourselves’. He added, ‘I congratulate the toppers of JEE(Mains). I also thank everyone involved in the JEE exam and for declaring results in 4 days’.

According to the NTA, the JEE (Main) 2020 for B.E/B. Tech has been conducted two times in CBT mode this year. The first examination was conducted between 7 and 9 January 2020 in six shifts and the second JEE(Main) was conducted from 2 to 6 September 2020 in 10 shifts.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a fresh batch of petitions seeking directions to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examination scheduled to be held on September 13.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said that the court is not inclined to hear these petitions, which were filed through lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava. While refusing to entertain the petitions, the apex court observed that now everything is over. “Even review petitions have been also dismissed by this Court,” the bench said.

A fresh batch of petitions had been filed before the top court seeking to postpone NEET 2020 examination scheduled to be held on September 13 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

