JEE Main 2020: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main September Exam 2020 Results are to be declared today by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. Candidates should keep an eye on JEE Main’s online portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in for the results’ release and download them.

More than 8.5 lakh students came to 660 exam centres throughout India. The JEE Main Exam, held annually, is necessary for candidates to gain entry into several engineering colleges in the country such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT). After clearing the JEE Main Exam, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will also have to go through JEE Advanced Exam for entry into IIT.

Although some rumours have been surfacing about the results to be released at a later date, they are most likely (likely, not certain) to be out by today based on the schedule followed by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority, or JoSAA, which is responsible for assigning seats to candidates in the 111 engineering institutes From JEE Main.

Follow the given steps to view your JEE Main September Exam 2020 Results:

Visit JEE Main’s website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the hyperlink ‘View Result/Scorecard’. Type in your application number, birth date, security pin and log in. Your JEE Main September Exam 2020 Results will be displayed on your screen.

Education Minister Ramesh ‘Nishank’ Pokhriyal, in a tweet, said that only 6.35 lakh candidates, of the registered 8.58 lakh, appeared for the exam. He also admired the assistance rendered to students by the central and state governments, which he said, demonstrated cooperative federalism.

