The application forms for the January session of JEE Main 2021 are likely to release in December. NTA might release an updated syllabus for JEE Main exam shortly.

National Testing Agency (NTA) might release JEE Main 2021 application form for January session in December. The ongoing Covid 19 pandemic & sharp rise in the Covid cases all over the country has forced NTA to postpone the application process of JEE Main.

JEE Main exam is conducted by NTA twice every year in January & April sessions. According to sarvgyan JEE Main application form for the January session is usually available from September and the exam is held in January. Every year more than 10 lakh + candidates appear in the JEE Main exam for admission to the prestigious engineering colleges like IIT’s, NIT’s and CFTI’s.

With lots of chaos, over the exam dates of JEE Main it is confirmed from the sources that the January session exam will be postponed by a month and NTA might conducted the exam in the month of February, with that said the registration process will also be delayed and candidates can expect the application in the first or second week of December, 2020.

Does the Syllabus of JEE Main will be Revised?

As per the latest tweet by the Honb. Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”, NTA has been given direction to consult with all the educational boards and prepare a revised syllabus for the JEE Main exam. Thus, it can be concluded that NTA might release an updated syllabus for JEE Main exam very shortly.

Till we get the revised syllabus for JEE Main 2021 candidates can study from the last year syllabus.

JEE Mains Paper- I (B.E/ B.Tech) Syllabus:

Physics:

Physics and measurement, Laws of motion, Rotational motion, Thermodynamics, Electronic devices, Oscillations and waves, Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents, Current electricity, Optics, Work, energy and power, Electrostatics, Kinetic theory of gases, Kinematics, Gravitation, Properties of solids and liquids, etc.

Mathematics:

Sets, Relations and functions, Integral calculus, Matrices and determinants, Complex numbers and quadratic equations, Mathematical induction, Sequences and series, Binomial theorem and its simple applications, Statistics and probability, Trigonometry, Vector algebra, Permutations and combinations, Mathematical reasoning, etc.

Chemistry:

Physical Chemistry: Some basic concepts in chemistry, Equilibrium, Atomic structure, Chemical thermodynamics, Chemical kinetics, Chemical bonding and molecular structure, States of matter, etc.

Organic Chemistry: Purification and characterization of organic compounds, Chemistry in everyday life, Organic compounds containing halogens, Organic compounds containing nitrogen, Some basic principles of organic chemistry, etc.

Inorganic Chemistry: Classification of elements and periodicity in properties, Hydrogen, D – and f – block elements, Environmental chemistry, Block elements (alkali and alkaline earth metals), Block elements group 13 to group 18 elements, etc.

JEE Mains Paper II & III (B.Arch/ B.Plan) Syllabus:

Part I: Awareness of persons, places, Buildings, Visualizing three dimensional objects from two dimensional drawings, Materials, Analytical Reasoning Mental Ability (Visual, Numerical and Verbal), Visualizing, etc.

Part II: Understanding and appreciation of scale and proportion of objects, Transformation of forms both 2 D and 3 D union, building forms and elements, color texture, harmony and contrast, subtraction, Creating two dimensional and three dimensional compositions using given shapes and forms, rotation, etc.

JEE Main Dates

The tentative dates for JEE Main exam are given below:

JEE 2021

January Session

April Session

Notification Release date

December, 2020

February, 2021

Application Release date

December, 2020

March, 2021

Application last date

January, 2021

March, 2021

Admit Card release date

January, 2021

March, 2021

JEE Exam Date

February, 2021

May, 2021

How to Prepare

Candidates must go through following preparation tips:

Focus on each and every topic of Syllabus

Make notes from NCERT books to clear your concepts

Solve Mock test & Check previous year questions papers

Participate in the all India level test series

Do revision of each & every topic

Always practice Meditation & Yoga

Eat a healthy balanced diet.

JEE Main Exam Pattern

The JEE Main exam pattern for paper -1 comprises questions from Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. For Paper II and III

JEE Main Paper – I (B.E/ B.Tech)

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks Distribution

Physics

25

100

Mathematics

25

100

Chemistry

25

100

Total

75

300

JEE Main Paper – II (B.Arch)

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks Distribution

Aptitude Test

50

200

Mathematics

25

100

Drawing Test

2

100

Total

77

400

JEE Main Paper – III (B.Plan)

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks Distribution

Aptitude Test

50

200

Mathematics

25

100

Planning Based Questions -Part II

25

100

Total

100

400