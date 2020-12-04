National Testing Agency (NTA) might release JEE Main 2021 application form for January session in December. The ongoing Covid 19 pandemic & sharp rise in the Covid cases all over the country has forced NTA to postpone the application process of JEE Main.
JEE Main exam is conducted by NTA twice every year in January & April sessions. According to sarvgyan JEE Main application form for the January session is usually available from September and the exam is held in January. Every year more than 10 lakh + candidates appear in the JEE Main exam for admission to the prestigious engineering colleges like IIT’s, NIT’s and CFTI’s.
With lots of chaos, over the exam dates of JEE Main it is confirmed from the sources that the January session exam will be postponed by a month and NTA might conducted the exam in the month of February, with that said the registration process will also be delayed and candidates can expect the application in the first or second week of December, 2020.
Does the Syllabus of JEE Main will be Revised?
As per the latest tweet by the Honb. Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”, NTA has been given direction to consult with all the educational boards and prepare a revised syllabus for the JEE Main exam. Thus, it can be concluded that NTA might release an updated syllabus for JEE Main exam very shortly.
Till we get the revised syllabus for JEE Main 2021 candidates can study from the last year syllabus.
JEE Mains Paper- I (B.E/ B.Tech) Syllabus:
Physics:
Physics and measurement, Laws of motion, Rotational motion, Thermodynamics, Electronic devices, Oscillations and waves, Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents, Current electricity, Optics, Work, energy and power, Electrostatics, Kinetic theory of gases, Kinematics, Gravitation, Properties of solids and liquids, etc.
Mathematics:
Sets, Relations and functions, Integral calculus, Matrices and determinants, Complex numbers and quadratic equations, Mathematical induction, Sequences and series, Binomial theorem and its simple applications, Statistics and probability, Trigonometry, Vector algebra, Permutations and combinations, Mathematical reasoning, etc.
Chemistry:
Physical Chemistry: Some basic concepts in chemistry, Equilibrium, Atomic structure, Chemical thermodynamics, Chemical kinetics, Chemical bonding and molecular structure, States of matter, etc.
Organic Chemistry: Purification and characterization of organic compounds, Chemistry in everyday life, Organic compounds containing halogens, Organic compounds containing nitrogen, Some basic principles of organic chemistry, etc.
Inorganic Chemistry: Classification of elements and periodicity in properties, Hydrogen, D – and f – block elements, Environmental chemistry, Block elements (alkali and alkaline earth metals), Block elements group 13 to group 18 elements, etc.
JEE Mains Paper II & III (B.Arch/ B.Plan) Syllabus:
Part I: Awareness of persons, places, Buildings, Visualizing three dimensional objects from two dimensional drawings, Materials, Analytical Reasoning Mental Ability (Visual, Numerical and Verbal), Visualizing, etc.
Part II: Understanding and appreciation of scale and proportion of objects, Transformation of forms both 2 D and 3 D union, building forms and elements, color texture, harmony and contrast, subtraction, Creating two dimensional and three dimensional compositions using given shapes and forms, rotation, etc.
JEE Main Dates
The tentative dates for JEE Main exam are given below:
JEE 2021
January Session
April Session
Notification Release date
December, 2020
February, 2021
Application Release date
December, 2020
March, 2021
Application last date
January, 2021
March, 2021
Admit Card release date
January, 2021
March, 2021
JEE Exam Date
February, 2021
May, 2021
How to Prepare
Candidates must go through following preparation tips:
Focus on each and every topic of Syllabus
Make notes from NCERT books to clear your concepts
Solve Mock test & Check previous year questions papers
Participate in the all India level test series
Do revision of each & every topic
Always practice Meditation & Yoga
Eat a healthy balanced diet.
JEE Main Exam Pattern
The JEE Main exam pattern for paper -1 comprises questions from Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. For Paper II and III
JEE Main Paper – I (B.E/ B.Tech)
Subject
Number of Questions
Marks Distribution
Physics
25
100
Mathematics
25
100
Chemistry
25
100
Total
75
300
JEE Main Paper – II (B.Arch)
Subject
Number of Questions
Marks Distribution
Aptitude Test
50
200
Mathematics
25
100
Drawing Test
2
100
Total
77
400
JEE Main Paper – III (B.Plan)
Subject
Number of Questions
Marks Distribution
Aptitude Test
50
200
Mathematics
25
100
Planning Based Questions -Part II
25
100
Total
100
400