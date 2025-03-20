Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip Expected Soon: Check Download Steps And Details

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip Expected Soon: Check Download Steps And Details

As per the information bulletin, NTA will release the admit cards for JEE Main session 2 "three days before the date of the examination."

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip Expected Soon: Check Download Steps And Details


The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 soon. According to the official information bulletin, the exam city slip was scheduled to be released by the second week of March 2025. However, as of now, it has not been published on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip: Key Details

The exam city intimation slip is an important document that informs candidates about their designated exam centres. However, it is not required during the examination. Once released, candidates can download the document by entering their application number and date of birth on the official website.

The JEE Main 2025 session 2 is scheduled to be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will take place on the first five days, while Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) will be conducted on the last day.

How to Download JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip?

Once the exam city slip is released, candidates can follow these steps to download it:

  1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the session 2 exam city intimation slip download link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the login credentials – application number and date of birth.
  4. Submit the details and download the document.

Admit Card Release Date

As per the information bulletin, NTA will release the admit cards for JEE Main session 2 “three days before the date of the examination.” The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, and exam day guidelines. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre.

Where to Check JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip?

Candidates should regularly check the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for updates regarding the exam city slip and admit card release. Any official announcements will be available on the website’s homepage under the candidate activity tab.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on JEE Main 2025 session 2 and ensure you download your exam city slip and admit card as soon as they are available.

