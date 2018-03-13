JEE Main admit card 2018: Candidates who have applied for JEE Main 2018 are being informed that the admit cards for JEE Main exams has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website -jeemain.nic.in. All the candidates who registered for the JEE exams are requested to download the admit cards from the official website. On April 8, 2018, pen paper (offline). Follow the steps to download the JEE Main 2018 admit card online.

JEE Main 2018 admit card: Candidates who have applied for JEE Main 2018 are being informed that the admit cards for JEE Main 2018 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website – jeemain.nic.in. All the candidates who registered for the exams are requested to download the admit cards from the official website. On April 8, 2018, pen paper (offline). And the online computer-based exam will be held on April 15 and 16, 2018. All the candidates who will qualify the exam of JEE mains and advanced papers will qualify for the admission of Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelors of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IITs) all over India.

Candidates should have at least secured 75 percent in class 12 board exams or should be ranked in top 20 in the board exams will be eligible for JEE main or advanced. All those candidates who belong to the SC and ST categories the maximum eligible score has been deducted to 60 percent.

All the important details are being mentioned in admit card like exam centre, date of birth, state code of eligibility and category, time, name, and gender. In case any queries connect to JEE (Main) Secretariat/CBSC. All the students who have applied for the exam are requested to reach the venue before the two-and-a-half hour before the exam. starts.

Here are the steps to download JEE Main admit card 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of JEE – jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and security pin in the required fields

Step 4: Click on the login button

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference

Also Check:

WBSSC results 2016: SLST Scorecards out for classes 9, 10 @ Westbengalssc.com

BPUT exam results 2017-18: Biju Patnaik University of Technology set to announce results for odd semester @ bputexam.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App