JEE Main Admit Card 2019: national Testing Agency (NTA) has released hall tickets for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination on its official website – jeemain.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains is going to conduct for the second time for those candidates who aspire to get admissions into the top Engineering Institutes in India such as the Indian Institute of Technology or IIT’s. Candidates can check the steps to download the JEE Mains Admit Cards given below.

How to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2019 website of the NTA as mentioned above

Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Main April 2019 Admit Card” or “JEE Main 2019 Admit card download”

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, choose either of the two options, “Through Application Number and Password” or “Through Application Number and Date of Birth”

Now, again the candidates will be taken to a new portal

Here, enter the necessary details and submit

The Admit Card will be displayed on the page

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary after the hall Ticket is displayed on the screen of your computer or mobile phone

Here’s the link to go to the official website of NTA JEE main 2019 and download the JEE Main 2019 Admit Card: https://jeemain.nic.in/JeeMainApp/Root/AuthCandWithDob.aspx?enc=m2D7TosKDxSG8zxkQNDLug==

