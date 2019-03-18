JEE Main Admit Card 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2019 is all set to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in April and the hall tickets for the same will be released tentatively on the date mentioned below. Check how to download the JEE Main Admit Card and important details here.

JEE Main Admit Card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2019 hall tickets for April examination through the official website soon. According to reports, the tentative date for releasing the JEE Admit Cards on the official website – jeemain.nic.in is said to be March 20, 2019 after 12:00 PM.

All the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming Engineering Entrance Examination may check the details regarding the admit card, important dates, examination venue and other necessary details given here. JEE Main Admit Card 2019 will contain the details of the candidates such as name, roll number, photograph and candidates’ signature. Candidates can also check the steps to download the JEE Mains 2019 hall tickets given below.

JEE Main 2019 April exam: Important dates

• JEE Main Exam 2019 will be conducted by NTA from April 7 to April 20, 2019

• The results of JEE Main Exam 2019 is expected to be declared and published on the official website on April 30, 2019

• Candidates can download the JEE Main admit cards from March 18, 2019, onwards

According to reports, this year, more than 9.5 lakh students have registered for the upcoming JEE Main April 2019 entrance examination. It has also been learned that 70% of the total students are to re-appear in the examination, which means it will be their second attempt.

Candidates must note that the re-appearing candidates who had appeared in the January examination should also download their new admit card for the April examination. The candidates should check the details regarding the examination centre on their JEE Main admit card 2019 before going to the venue as the centres might not be the same.

How to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2019?

1. Log into the official website of NTA or the website mentioned above

2. Candidates will be taken to the homepage

3. Here, click on the Admit Card download link

4. On clicking, candidates will be directed to the new window

5. Enter the required details and click on submit

6. The JEE Main Hall Ticket 2019 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the same and take a print out of the Admit card for future use

