JEE Main Admit Card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main (II) April exam through its official website tomorrow, March 20, 2019. Candidates who are going to appear in the JEE Main 2019 examination check the steps to download the admit card from the online portal – jeemain.nic.in. The candidates will have to enter their personal details such as registration number and password, date of birth to access the JEE Main admit card 2019.

Candidates must note that they can download the admit cards only through the official website of the examination conducting authority once the hall tickets are released. Candidates are advised to check the details printed on their respective admit cards. The admit card will have printed details of the candidates such as their name, exam date, time and venue.

Moreover, the examination conducting authority, NTA has released a notification for the upcoming JEE Main April exam, through its official website announcing the revised dates for the examination. Due to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the JEE Main Exam dates have been slightly changed by NTA. According to the earlier schedule, the examination was supposed to be held from April 7 to 20, however, the examination dates have now been re-scheduled. NTA will conduct the Paper 2 of B. Arch/ B. Planning on April 7 while paper 1 has been scheduled to be held on April 8, 9, 10, 12.

How to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2019?

1. Candidates will have to go to the official website of NTA or the website mentioned above

2. Candidates will be directed to the homepage of the official website

3. Now, search for the link that reads, “JEE Main Admit Card 2019 download” and click on it

4. On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a different page

5. Enter the necessary details such as your registration number and date of birth and click on the submit button

6. Candidates will be taken to the JEE Main Hall Ticket 2019 pdf

7. Download the onscreen displayed JEE Main Admit card 2019

7. Take a print out of the Admit card for future use

