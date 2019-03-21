JEE Main admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) to be conducted in April this year. Candidates can check the instructions to download the JEE Main 2019 hall tickets by logging into - jeemain.nic.in.

The JEE hall ticket will have all the important information regarding the examination date, centre and shift. Further, the latest NTA notice says that it has been announced that the JEE Main April Exam dates are slightly changed due to the Lok Sabha Election dates

How to download the JEE Main 2019 Admit Card?

1. Log into the o9fficiqal website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) or the website mentioned above

2. Candidates will be taken to a new window

3. Here, candidates need to click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2019 Admit card download”

4. On clicking on the link, Candidates will be taken to directed to a new window

5. Here, enter the required information such as the registration number and click on the submit button

6. Candidates will be directed to their respective admit cards

7. Download the same and take a print out of the same for future use

Here’s the direct link to download the JEE Main 2019 Admit Card: https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx

Candidates must note that the JEE Main Admit Cards are mandatory for appearing in the JEE Main 2019 April Exam. Candidates should not forget to carry the admit cards top the examination centre on the day of the examination. The Admit Card will contain details such as candidates name, examination venue, Roll Number photo and signature of the candidates. If a candidate finds any error in the hall ticket, he/she must report the same to the examination conducting authority.

