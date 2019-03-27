JEE Main Admit Card 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA has released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced Hall Tickets 2019 or JEE Mains Admit Cards through the official website - jeemain.nic.in. Candidates can check the instructions to download the Admit Cards given here.

JEE Main Admit Card 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT) on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for the upcoming JEE Main 2019 or JEE Advanced 2019 exam through the official website of NTA or JEE Main 2019 . All the candidates appearing in the upcoming Engineering Entrance Exam can check the notification on the official website – jeemain.nic.in and download their respective JEE Main Admit Card 2019 by following the steps given below.

Moreover, the JEE Main exam date has been rescheduled due to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections this year. According to reports, the dates of Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) was clashing with the General elections due to which the authority shifted the examination from the earlier announced date to May 27, 2019.

All the candidates can check the new examination schedule and other necessary details regarding the examination on the official website of NTA or go to the link given below.

How to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2019?

Log into the official website of the NTA JEE Main 2019 as mentioned-above Candidates need click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Main April 2019 Admit Card” on the homepage Candidates will be taken to a new window Now, Click on either of the two given links “Through Application Number and Password” or “Through Application Number and Date of Birth” On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window Here, enter the relevant personal details and submit The Admit Card of the candidate appearing for JEE Main 2019 exam will be displayed on the computer screen Download the JEE Main Admit Card 2019 and take a print out of the same for reference in future

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of JEE Mains 2019 and download the admit card for the upcoming Joint Entrance Exam: https://jeemain.nic.in/JeeMainApp/Root/LoginPage.aspx?enc=lvPCwHHVIYsd2orLT/JWsg==

Important Dates of JEE Main 2019:

JEE Main April Exam 2019 online application submission started from February 8, 2019

JEE Main April Exam 2019 last date for submission of online applications was March 7, 2019

JEE Main 2019 New Examination Date: May 27, 2019

NTA to declare JEE Main 2019 (Paper 1) Result: By April 30, 2019

NTA to declare JEE Main 2019 (Paper 2) Result: By May 15, 2019

