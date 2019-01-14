JEE Main 2019": The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Answer Key of JEE Main 2019 examination on its official website - jeemain.nic.in today. Candidates can check the same by following the steps given below.

JEE Main 2019 Answer Key: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 was recently conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the answer keys of the examination is all set to be released by the Agency on its official website today, January 14, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination last week are advised to visit the official website frequently so that they do not miss out any important information regarding the JEE Main 2019. Candidates need to log into the website – nta.ac.in for more details.

Moreover, according to reports, the result of JEE Main January 2019 Paper 1 will be released by January 31, 2019. Also, the Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted by the NTA once again in April this year.

How to download the JEE Main 2019 Answer Keys?

Visit the official website of NTA as mentioned above – jeemain.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2019” on the homepage

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, click on the Answer Key download link

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the pdf and take a print out of the same

Check the answers and see if there is any mistake

Candidates must also note that the Agency will be releasing a notification regarding the filing of the Answer Keys and those who wish to raise objections against the JEE Main 2019 Answer Keys can apply through the official website of NTA.

Direct link to go to the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) and check the notification to raise objections: https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx

