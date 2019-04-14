JEE Main Answer Key 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Answer Keys on the official website - jeemain.nic.in. Also, the window for raising objections has been opened by the authority till April 16, 2019. Candidates can check the steps to raise objections through the official website of NTA given below.

Also, candidates must note that the window for raising objections against the released answer keys if they find any error has been opened by the authority on the official website. The last date for filing the objections against JEE Main Answer Keys 2019 is April 16, 2019. Candidates can check the steps to raise objections through the official website of NTA given below.

How to check the JEE Main Answer Key 2019?

Visit the official website of NTA as mentioned above

Candidates need to click on the link that indicates “JEE Main Answer Key 2019 Download Pdf” on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new pdf

Now, tally the attempted answers to the answer keys given in the pdf

Download the Answer Keys pdf and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the JEE Main April Answer Keys 2019: Display Question Papers and Responses

How to raise objections?

Visit the official website of JEE

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Public Notice for challenging Answer Keys”

Candidates will be taken to a new pdf

Here, check the details regarding the raising of answer keys of JEE Main 2019

Follow the instructions accordingly

Direct link to read the detailed notification for raising of objections: https://jeemain.nic.in/WebInfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=41&iii=Y

