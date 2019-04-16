JEE Main application: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2019 application form correction facility has been reopened through the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the reports, candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) can change their category in the form as the NTA has added a new EWS at jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main application: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2019 application form correction facility has been reopened through the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the reports, candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) can change their category in the form as the NTA has added a new EWS at jeemain.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency, which is the examination conducting body for Joint Entrance Examination has added a new EWS list in the category to the application form for candidates. The NTA will allow the candidate to correct the errors made in their application forms or in the categories till April 17, 2019 through the official website of JEE Main.

NTA also said that this will be the last chance for the candidates to make changes in their application form and no further chance will be given to them after the closure of the process on the scheduled date through the official website.

Also Read: SSC JHT, JT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2018-19: Staff Selection Commission releases marks of Paper-1 exam @ ssc.nic.in

How to make the corrections in the JEE Main application form?

Visit the official website of NTA as mentioned above Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Category correction” on the main page On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window Here, enter the details such as Application Number, Password, Security Pin, Security Pin Click on the Login option The candidates will be taken to the application Now, change the category and save Finally, submit the application form

Candidates need to click on this link to visit the official website of NTA JEE: https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More