JEE Main April 2019: The National Testing Agency might reject or cancel applications without sending out any notice to the candidates who have already submitted their applications through the official website. Candidates need to log into jeemain.nic.in and complete the application process by March 7, 2019.

JEE Main April 2019: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is going to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in April and the application process for the upcoming examination is now open on the official website of NTA. However, the Agency has recently released a notification regarding the filling up of the application forms.

According to the notification, if a candidate submits multiple applications for the same examination, all such applications will be rejected by the authority. Candidates are advised not to submit more than one application through the online application portal.

How to apply online for JEE Main April 2019?

1. Log into the official website of JEE – jeemain.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Apply for JEE(Main) April 2019”

3. On clicking, candidates will be taken to the next page

4. Here, if you are a fresh candidate, click on the ‘PROCEED TO APPLY’ link

5. Now, read all the instructions carefully and put a tick mark on I have downloaded Information Bulletin, read and understood all the instructions.

6. Now, click on Proceed to Online Application

7. Fill in all the details on the form and click on the submit button

8. Proceed to complete the application form and take a print out of the same after final submission for future reference

Candidates must note that the last date for the submission of online applications is March 7, 2019.

