JEE Main April 2019: The National Testing Agency will begin the application process of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) II on Friday, February 08 2019. JEE Main II will be conducted from April 6 to 20, 2019. Earlier, the HRD Ministry decided to conduct the examination twice a year. JEE Main I began from January 6 to 20, 2019, and, the results were declared on January 19. The JEE will be held in multiple sessions and the students will have the option to choose a date. Moreover, any student who appears for the JEE (Main) twice, the best of his/ her two scores will be considered.

JEE Main April 2019: Important dates

Online submission of application Commencing date: February 8

Online submission of application last date: March 7, 2019

Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019

Dates of examination: April 6 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

Result date: April 30, 2019

JEE Main 2019: Eligibility criteria

The candidates require at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards to be eligible for JEE Main or advanced.

The SC and ST categories, candidates should have lowered to 65 per cent.

Following are the options available for the candidates available for the qualifiers of JEE Main and JEE Advanced papers:

Bachelor of Technology (BTech)

Bachelor of Engineering (BE)

Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT)

National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

