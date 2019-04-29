JEE main April 2019 exam results were declared on Monday by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the website of jeemain.nic.in. The JEE Mains 2019 exam was conducted by the NTA in April this year.

JEE Main April 2019 Results declared @ jeemain.nic.in; Here’s how to check the results: The JEE main April 2019 results (joint engineering examination) were declared on Monday by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the website of jeemain.nic.in. The JEE Main April 2019 exam was conducted by NTA on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 this year.

How to check JEE Main April 2019 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in with your JEE Mains roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for future use

The Paper 1 of JEE Mains 2019 was held on April 8, 9, 10 and 12, while Paper 2 was conducted on April 7. Around nine lakh students had registered for the exam at nearly 400 centres in India and abroad. NTA will select 2.45 lakh candidates, who have appeared in the January and April sessions, for JEE Advanced. Candidates, who will clear the exam, will then be eligible for admission to NITs, IITs and CFTIs.

While Paper 1 results were released on April 29, Paper 2 results will be declared on May 15. The exam was held at 370 test centres in India and abroad. NTA had released the admit cards for JEE Mains 2019 exam on March 21. Information related to all India ranking, subject-wise scores, total marks and category rank holders will be available on the JEE Mains 2019 website @jeemain.nic.in.

