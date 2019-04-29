The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main April 2019 examinations for both paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates can calculate their JEE Main April raw scores based on the answer keys. The results are expected soon at the official website jeemain.nic.in today, Monday April 29, 2019.

JEE Main April 2019 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main April 2019 examinations for both paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates can calculate their JEE Main April raw scores based on the answer keys. The results are expected soon at the official website jeemain.nic.in today, Monday April 29, 2019. The NTA conducted the JEE Main 2019 for April session on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12, 2019. JEE Main 2019 Paper 2 was held on April 7 while Paper 1 was conducted on April 8, 9, 10 and 12.

How to check JEE Main April 2019 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in with your JEE Mains roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for future use

While Paper 1 results were released on April 29, Paper 2 results will be declared on May 15. The exam was held at 370 test centres in India and abroad. NTA had released the admit cards for JEE Mains 2019 exam on March 21. Information related to all India ranking, subject-wise scores, total marks and category rank holders will be available on the JEE Mains 2019 website @jeemain.nic.in.

