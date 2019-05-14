JEE Main April 2019 Result has been declared on the official website at jeemain.nic.in. The NTA JEE (Main) April examination 2019 was conducted by National Agency Testing Agency (NTA) from April 7 to April 20. Meanwhile, the JEE Main Paper 2 examination was held in January and April 2019.

The results are expected to be released soon on the official website and on nta.ac.in. The students who have appeared for exams can check the results of JEE main 2019 paper 2 by following the simple steps given below.

How to check: JEE Main paper 2 April Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Across the nation, around 1.64 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2019 Paper 2. In January, around 1.80 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. Courses offered are JEE Main Paper-1 (BE /B Tech) and paper-2 (B.Arch. /B.Planning). Candidates may take Paper-1 (BE /B Tech) or Paper-2 (B Arch /BPlanning) or both as per the course(s) they are seeking admission to.

Direct link to check the NTA JEE Main 2019 Scores

The agency, NTA is likely to release the results of JEE Main paper 2 anytime soon. On the official website, the result for the same is expected to be released before May 15. The results for JEE Main paper 1 was released on April 29,2019.

The total number of 24 candidates have secured the perfect score of 100 percentile. Out of these 15 are from January session and further 9 more students have secured 100 percentile score in April attempt.

The NTA conducts JEE Main exam for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses, and this is the first time that JEE Main exam was conducted twice in a year-first attempt in January and the second attempt was conducted in the month of April.

