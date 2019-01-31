JEE Main B.Arch result 2019: The result for the paper-II of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted on January 8, 2019 is expected to be declared soon on the official website — jeemain.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA conducted this examination for the first time. JEE paper– I for admission to B.Tech or B.E courses was declared in record time on January 19, 2019.

Atleast 1,80,052 candidates registered for the examination. This includes one transgender, 75,658 female and 1,04,393 male candidates. All the candidates have been registered across 390 exam centres.

How to check JEE Main B.Arch result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘jee main 2019 paper-II NTA score’ link on the homepage

Step 3: A log-in page will be displayed, enter you registration number

Step 4: Result will appear, take out a printout for future use

Through the JEE Main paper-II exam, the candidates can get into an architecture-related courses. The same was conducted by the CBSE earlier.

The score will be accepted in all the national colleges and universities. Apart from JEE Main Paper-II, architectural aspirants can also appear for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). National Aptitude Test in Architecture is conducted by National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture. It is a body of Council of Architecture.

