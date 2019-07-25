JEE Main CSAB 2019 special round: The online registration for CSAB Special Round 2019 has been started by the CSAB / the Central Seat Allocation Board on the official website, csab.nic.in for the engineering aspirants. Aspirants who seek to admission into IIITs, NITs and GFTIs, CSAB special round 2019 registration process is being held online.

JEE Main CSAB 2019 special round: CSAB / the Central Seat Allocation Board has begun the online registration for CSAB Special Round 2019 on the official website, csab.nic.in for the engineering aspirants who had cleared the JEE Main 2019 Exam who sought for admission to IIITs, NITs and GFTIs. CSAB special round 2019 registration process is being held online. Candidates can pay the fees for the counselling process on or before July 27, 2019.

Special Round of CSAB Counselling 2019 is being held to screen, shortlist candidates in order to facilitate admission to undergraduate courses for engineering and architecture at IIITs, GFTIs and NITs.

They would be alloted seats through the counselling process which will be based on the ranks secured by them in the JEE Main 2019 Exam.

Here is the direct link of registeration for CSAB Special Round 2019

Important dates

CSAB Special Round 2019 Registration July 25 to 27, 2019

Payment of Participation Fee and Choice Filling July 25 to 27, 2019

Special round 1 Seat allotment result July 28, 2019

Accepting and surrender of allotted sets July 29 to 30, 2019

Special round 2 seat allotment result August 1, 2019

Institute reporting (In Person) August 2 to 5, 2019

Entire counselling process, including the registration, fee payment, choice booking and allotment of seats at institutes are required details which need to be filled in the duly process. Post the completion of the process, Special round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on July 28, 2019.

As per the official notification, CSAB will hold two separate special rounds for seat allocation at IIITs, GFTIs and NITs.

Special round of counselling will be conducted to grant admission to engineering and architecture aspirants over the left-over seats in the NITs, IIITs and SFTIs post the initial rounds of counselling.

Interested candidates must note for the CSAB Special counselling round 2019, they need to clear or qualifying the JEE Main 2019 examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App