JEE Main CSAB 2019 special round: CSAB / the Central Seat Allocation Board has begun the online registration for CSAB Special Round 2019 on the official website, csab.nic.in for the engineering aspirants who had cleared the JEE Main 2019 Exam who sought for admission to IIITs, NITs and GFTIs. CSAB special round 2019 registration process is being held online. Candidates can pay the fees for the counselling process on or before July 27, 2019.
Special Round of CSAB Counselling 2019 is being held to screen, shortlist candidates in order to facilitate admission to undergraduate courses for engineering and architecture at IIITs, GFTIs and NITs.
They would be alloted seats through the counselling process which will be based on the ranks secured by them in the JEE Main 2019 Exam.
Here is the direct link of registeration for CSAB Special Round 2019
Important dates
CSAB Special Round 2019 Registration July 25 to 27, 2019
Payment of Participation Fee and Choice Filling July 25 to 27, 2019
Special round 1 Seat allotment result July 28, 2019
Accepting and surrender of allotted sets July 29 to 30, 2019
Special round 2 seat allotment result August 1, 2019
Institute reporting (In Person) August 2 to 5, 2019
Entire counselling process, including the registration, fee payment, choice booking and allotment of seats at institutes are required details which need to be filled in the duly process. Post the completion of the process, Special round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on July 28, 2019.
As per the official notification, CSAB will hold two separate special rounds for seat allocation at IIITs, GFTIs and NITs.
Special round of counselling will be conducted to grant admission to engineering and architecture aspirants over the left-over seats in the NITs, IIITs and SFTIs post the initial rounds of counselling.
Interested candidates must note for the CSAB Special counselling round 2019, they need to clear or qualifying the JEE Main 2019 examination.