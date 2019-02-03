JEE Main II registration 2019: The online registration process for the Joint Entrance (JEE Main) April examinations on February 8. The interested candidates who wish to apply, can fill the same till March 7, 2019 through the official website jeemain.nic.in. The entrance examination is all set to start from April 6 to 20, 2019.

JEE Main II registration 2019: The National Test Agency is all set to begin the online registration process for the Joint Entrance (JEE Main) April examinations on February 8. The candidates are requested fill their applications till March 7, 2019 through the official website jeemain.nic.in. The entrance examination is all set to begin from April 6 to 20, 2019. The candidates can know the results on April 30, 2019. The hall tickets will be available to download from March 18, 2019.

How to apply for JEE Main II registration

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link ‘online application process link’

Step 3: Enter all your required necessary details. Click on submit.

Step 4: Once the application process gets completed, download it. take out a print out for future use.

JEE Main II registration 2019: Syllabus

1. Physics

General topics include

Gaseous and liquid states

Atomic structure

Chemical bonding

Energetics

Chemical equilibrium

Electrochemistry

Chemical kinetics

Solid state

Solutions

Surface chemistry and nuclear chemistry.

It will also include the general topics, mechanics, thermal physics, electricity and magnetism, optics and modern physics.

2. Inorganic Chemistry

Isolation/preparation and properties of non-metals

Preparation and properties of compounds

Transition elements (3D series), ores and minerals, extractive metallurgy and principles of quality analysis.

3. Organic chemistry

This section will include questions on concepts, preparation/properties/reactions of alkanes/alkynes

Reactions of benzene, phenols

Characteristic reactions

Carbohydrates, amino acids and peptides

Properties and uses of important polymers and practical organic chemistry.

Mathematics:

This will include the questions from algebra, trigonometry, analytical geometry, differential calculus, integral calculus and vectors.

JEE Main 2019: Eligibility

Educational qualifications: The candidates are required to clear class 12th examination with Science as a stream (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) with 50 per cent marks.

