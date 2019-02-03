JEE Main II registration 2019: The National Test Agency is all set to begin the online registration process for the Joint Entrance (JEE Main) April examinations on February 8. The candidates are requested fill their applications till March 7, 2019 through the official website jeemain.nic.in. The entrance examination is all set to begin from April 6 to 20, 2019. The candidates can know the results on April 30, 2019. The hall tickets will be available to download from March 18, 2019.
How to apply for JEE Main II registration
Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Click on link ‘online application process link’
Step 3: Enter all your required necessary details. Click on submit.
Step 4: Once the application process gets completed, download it. take out a print out for future use.
JEE Main II registration 2019: Syllabus
1. Physics
General topics include
Gaseous and liquid states
Atomic structure
Chemical bonding
Energetics
Chemical equilibrium
Electrochemistry
Chemical kinetics
Solid state
Solutions
Surface chemistry and nuclear chemistry.
It will also include the general topics, mechanics, thermal physics, electricity and magnetism, optics and modern physics.
2. Inorganic Chemistry
Isolation/preparation and properties of non-metals
Preparation and properties of compounds
Transition elements (3D series), ores and minerals, extractive metallurgy and principles of quality analysis.
3. Organic chemistry
This section will include questions on concepts, preparation/properties/reactions of alkanes/alkynes
Reactions of benzene, phenols
Characteristic reactions
Carbohydrates, amino acids and peptides
Properties and uses of important polymers and practical organic chemistry.
Mathematics:
This will include the questions from algebra, trigonometry, analytical geometry, differential calculus, integral calculus and vectors.
JEE Main 2019: Eligibility
Educational qualifications: The candidates are required to clear class 12th examination with Science as a stream (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) with 50 per cent marks.
