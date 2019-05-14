The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2019 paper 2 (Architecture) May 15, 2019. The result has been announced before the scheduled date. Applicants who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website@jeemain.nic.in.
How to check score and grade:
Step 1: Visit the official website @jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference
Check here top rank architecture colleges:
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Rank 3: National Institute of Technology Calicut
Rank 5: College of Engineering
Rank 6: School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal
Rank 7: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
Rank 8: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 9: School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada
Rank 10: Birla Institute of Technology
The results of JEE Main examination paper I was declared on April 30, 2019. Around 24 candidates have secured 100 percentile. JEE Main was conducted by the National Testing Agency. JEE Main is conducted for admissions to IIT, NIT, RIT and other engineering colleges throughout the country. The exams are conducted in multiple sittings and candidates have an option to choose the convenient date on which they would like to appear. for the exams.