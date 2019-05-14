JEE Main Paper 2 result 2019: Check top rank colleges, score and other details: The results of JEE Main examination paper I was declared on April 30, 2019. Around 24 candidates have secured 100 percentile. JEE Main was conducted by the National Testing Agency.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2019 paper 2 (Architecture) May 15, 2019. The result has been announced before the scheduled date. Applicants who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website@jeemain.nic.in.

How to check score and grade:

Step 1: Visit the official website @jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Check here top rank architecture colleges:

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Rank 3: National Institute of Technology Calicut

Rank 4: National Institute of Technology Calicut

Rank 5: College of Engineering

Rank 6: School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal

Rank 7: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Rank 8: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 9: School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada

Rank 10: Birla Institute of Technology

The results of JEE Main examination paper I was declared on April 30, 2019. Around 24 candidates have secured 100 percentile. JEE Main was conducted by the National Testing Agency. JEE Main is conducted for admissions to IIT, NIT, RIT and other engineering colleges throughout the country. The exams are conducted in multiple sittings and candidates have an option to choose the convenient date on which they would like to appear. for the exams.

