JEE Main Paper 2 result 2019 declared @jeemain.nic.in: Check how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2019 paper 2 (Architecture) May 15, 2019. The result has been announced before the scheduled date. Applicants who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website@jeemain.nic.in.

How to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website @jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

The results of JEE Main examination paper I was declared on April 30, 2019. Around 24 candidates have secured 100 percentile. JEE Main was conducted by the National Testing Agency. The test is applicable for admission to IITs, NITs, and CFTIs. However, beside JEE Main, the candidate should also have at least 75 percent marks in the 12th class, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examinations.

Until 2018, this exam was being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

