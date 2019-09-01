JEE Main Registration 2020: The registration for the JEE Main 2020 examinations are going to start from tomorrow. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of JEE, jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main Registration 2020: The online registration for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 is going to start from September 2, Monday, 2019. All the eligible and interested candidates will be applied for the same by visiting the official website of the NTA JEE 2020, jeemain.nic.in As per the schedule mentioned in the official notification the registration process for the JEE Main 2020 will close on September 30, 2019. The admit cards for the JEE Main 2020 will be released on December 6, 2019. Further, the examination for the same will be conducted from January 6, 2020, to January 11, 2020, and the results for the same will be declared on January 31, 2019. The exam will be conducted in different test centres across the nation.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2020 registration:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020, jeemain.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying JEE MAIN 2020 January session present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Create your login account.

Step 5: Enter the provided credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Tap the login button.

Step 7: Upload the required documents and click on the submit button after filling the form.

Step 8: Pay the application fee and tap the submit button.

The application process for the April session will be held from February 7, 2020, to March 7, 2020. The admit card for the same will be available from March 16, 2019.

The JEE Main score is applicable for admissions to NITs, IITs, CFTIs and even private engineering and architecture courses. A cut-off will be released for the candidates to clear JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance exam for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

