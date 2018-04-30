The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the result of the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main) by today (April 30) evening. The result of both the exams Paper I and Paper II will be declared today.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the result of the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main) by today (April 30) evening. The result of both the exams Paper I and Paper II will be declared today. The Board is also likely to announce students rank and the list of 22,000 candidates who will be eligible for the JEE Advanced exam.

Candidates who have appeared from the exam can visit the site jeemain.nic.in. or can also log on to cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. to check their results. Earlier the results were expected to be announced by 11AM but now reports are suggesting that it may be announced in the evening. Previously, JEE Main was formerly called All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE). A total of around 2,24,000 candidates will qualify to take the JEE Advanced 2018 exam on May 20.

How to check JEE Main exam results

Log on to website jeemain.nic.in/webinfo or results.gov.in/

Look for the option to enter your JEE Main 2018 Paper I roll number and date of birth

Now click on Submit. Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) results 2018 or JEE Main 2018 Paper I results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the results if they like too

JEE Main is one of the most important entrance exams especially for students who are aspiring to become engineers. Students performance in these exams matters a lot as it will be on the basis which the candidates will be able to apply in the colleges to pursue engineering. JEE Main is quite a challenging exam and students have to prepare for months to appear for the papers.

