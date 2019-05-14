JEE Main Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main April Paper 2 Final Answer Key on jeemain.nic.in. Candidates can check steps to download the NTA JEE Main Answer Keys 2019 in this article.

JEE Main Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main April Paper 2 Final Answer Keys on the official website – jeemain.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main April Exam 2019 can check steps to download the NTA JEE Main Answer Keys 2019 which has been given below.

The NTA is likely to release the JEE Main 2019 April examination Paper II results on its official websites soon. reports say that the results will be announced for Architecture courses. The JEE Main Paper II Final Answer Keys is now available on the official website of NTA – jeemain.nic.in and it is expected that the link to download the JEE Main Result 2019 will also be activated soon on the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in.

This year, almost 2 lakh candidates have taken the JEE Main 2019 Paper II examinations for admissions to the engineering courses. The examination was conducted in the month of January and April.

How to check the JEE Main Answer Keys 2019 and JEE Main Result 2019?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main 2019 –

On the homepage under ‘current events’ tab, click on the link that reads, ”

JEE Main Paper 2 Final Answer Key”

JEE Main Paper 2 Final Answer Key” Students will be redirected to a new window

Now, on the new page, a pdf containing all the answer keys will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the PDF and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App