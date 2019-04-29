JEE Main result 2019: National Testing Agency, NTA will be releasing the JEE Main 2019 results shortly on jeemain.nic.in. Before checking the result for JEE mains 2019 the candidates should have Answer keys ready. Links to answer key is mentioned inside.

JEE Main result 2019: The result for JEE Mains can be checked via the official website- jeemain.nic.in. The result for the Joint entrance examination JEE mains 2019 will be declared by the National Testing Agency NTA on the official website of the agency or the board any minute soon. It is suggested that the aspirants keep a very close check on the website as the agency earlier stated that the result can be out before 7 pm. As per reports, the result had to be declared on April 30, 2019, as per the official but now the result will be declared by today evening.

As the result will be out very soon, the candidates should keep the answer key, question paper, and the response sheet ready to check the score and compare the answers. The answer key portal was opened in the month of April and concluded on April 16, 2019. The candidates were supposed to pay a sum of Rs 1000 per objection raised.

Link to Answer Key 1: Click here

Link to answer Key 2: Click here

A total number of 9,29,198 students had registered for the JEE Main in January among which 9,35,741 appeared for the same in April session. In the April session, there was a rise of 6,543 candidates observed for engineering courses. Whereas an exact reverse trend was seen in the architecture courses where the number of students dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was seen.

JEE Main Result 2019: Steps to check results on mobile:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Mains- jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: You will be redirected to a new page, on the homepage, click on the link reading as JEE Main result 2019 link

Step 3: After clicking on the link, click on the roll number and other details required for checking the result

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the result for future references

