JEE Main result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Exam 2019 April results on its official website today, April 22, 2019. All the candidates who have written in the JEE Main April exam 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the authority for further updates regarding the JEE examination results. The candidates will have to visit the JEE Main official website to check the result when released. The official website of NTA JEE is jeemain.nic.in.

According to reports, over 12 lakh candidates have appeared in the JEE Main exam 2019 who are waiting for the JEE Main result 2019 to be declared by the Agency. Candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible for admissions into the top engineering Institutes in the country such as Indian Institute of Technology or IIT’s. The candidates must also note that the results will be available only on the official website of NTA.

How to check the JEE Main Result 2019?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE as mentioned above

Candidates will have to click on the link to download the “JEE Main 2019 April Result”

On clicking, candidates will have to log into their user portals for accessing the result

Fill in the details and submit online

The JEE Main Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of NTA JEE Main 2019 and download the result: https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx

